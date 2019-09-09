Susie Rheault Author of “My Wild and Precious Life: A Memoir of Africa” [Podcast]

September 9, 2019

Susie Rheault brings her new book "My Wild and Precious Life: A Memoir of Africa" to us to share a compelling story of finding our life purpose. And sometimes when we have that idea in mind, we might happen to stumble on it, or it simply comes to us. Susie "stumbled" on an orphanage in Tanzania in 2011. She and her husband were seeking for a meaning work, and in 2 small concrete buildings housing 9 AIDS/HIV positive children, they found what they were looking for. While we search for our purpose, or perhaps in addition to it, we may find ourselves drawn to supporting the work of the Precious Project. While it continues as an orphanage, a key part of the work is education, and currently the elementary school has 350 students. And the focus is to build a secondary school. This is highly important work in the world, and is making a huge difference in these children's lives, the leaders of tomorrow.

www.preciousproject.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

Follow on Apple Podcasts
Follow on Google Podcasts
Follow on Spotify
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.