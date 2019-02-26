Credit: Songquan Deng | BigStockPhoto.com

Surviving Our Seattle ‘Darkness’ [Guide and Tips]

No joke, our long dark days (and most often cloudy at that) can be tough for even the toughest.  The lack of sun does it for me, and then that one day happens when she shines and all is forgotten about the ‘gloom’.  Then it returns.  There are sooooo many things we can do to help us guide through these months to Spring, so let’s get take a look below:

  • Guide to survive the Seattle Winter ‘Darkness’ (HERE)
  • Beating the NW Winter Blues (HERE)
  • Plan a trip to Arizona or Hawaii…that’s my advice:)

And btw, we SPRING FORWARD March 10th.  That should help quite a bit:)

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
