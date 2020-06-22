Credit: BigStockPhoto

Survey Says~More Vivid Dreams During Covid

June 22, 2020

The results reveal data from common themes in dream to the fact that people are having vivid dreams. We surveyed 1000 Americans from 18 years to 60 years and older.

56.2% of them are female while 43.3% are male.

87.3 of Americans reported that they have been experiencing unusual dream since coronavirus pandemic.

  • Job and situation at work won the most common theme in Americans’ dreams over the last 3 months with 48.8% of votes
  • 42.3% of participants voted for sexual and romantic experience, making this theme the runner-up in the race
  • Social distancing and isolation took the third place with 30% of votes, interestingly, dreams about exes nearly reached this figure

 

How about you?

I guess I fall into the more vivid dreams, but maybe it is because I am sleeping better?

All the results: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only