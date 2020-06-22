Survey Says~More Vivid Dreams During Covid

The results reveal data from common themes in dream to the fact that people are having vivid dreams. We surveyed 1000 Americans from 18 years to 60 years and older.

56.2% of them are female while 43.3% are male.

87.3 of Americans reported that they have been experiencing unusual dream since coronavirus pandemic.

Job and situation at work won the most common theme in Americans’ dreams over the last 3 months with 48.8% of votes

42.3% of participants voted for sexual and romantic experience, making this theme the runner-up in the race

Social distancing and isolation took the third place with 30% of votes, interestingly, dreams about exes nearly reached this figure

How about you?

I guess I fall into the more vivid dreams, but maybe it is because I am sleeping better?

All the results: HERE

