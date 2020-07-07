Credit: BigStockPhoto

Survey Says….Get the Puppy

July 7, 2020

A new study suggests that pre-school children with pet dogs may behave better.

In their findings, the researchers found that children with dogs were

23 percent less likely to have problems expressing emotions

and social interactions than kids who don’t have a dog.

Furthermore, the authors of the study found that children who play with their dogs

three or more times a week are 74 percent more likely to be kind towards others.

Researchers  analyzed more than 1,600 families with children aged two to five.

According to Dr. Hayley Christian, the leader of the study,

having a dog could benefit the childrens’ wellbeing and development.

The findings of the study  were published in the journal Pediatric Research on July 6, 2020.

 

