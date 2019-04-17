Credit: DLeonis | BigStockPhoto.com

Survey Says: 9 In 10 Kids Don’t Know Where Strawberries And Bananas Grow!

Now the REAL question here is…can YOU pass this fruit growing quiz?

There were actually two on here that I didn’t know but I’m happy to say I passed. 😉

Do you know where your fruits and vegetables come from? A survey of 1,000 British children ages 6 to 12 found that one in five didn’t know apples grow on trees, while more than 9 in 10 weren’t aware that bananas or strawberries came from plants.

 

PERCENTAGE OF CHILDREN WHO DON’T KNOW WHERE THE FOLLOWING FRUITS GROW:

(the two in bold print were the ones that I missed)
Kiwi – 96 per cent
Raspberries – 96 per cent
Strawberries – 95 per cent
Cranberries – 94 per cent
Bananas – 93 per cent
Pineapples – 88 per cent
Grapes – 59 per cent
Apricots – 53 per cent
Blackcurrants – 50 per cent
Satsumas – 46 per cent
Blackberries – 45 per cent
Plums – 44 per cent
Limes – 44 per cent
Cherries – 41 per cent
Lemons – 41 per cent
Peaches – 40 per cent
Pears – 33 per cent
Mangoes – 34 per cent
Oranges – 26 per cent
Coconuts – 26 per cent
Apples – 21 per cent

 

 

 

