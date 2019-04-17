Survey Says: 9 In 10 Kids Don’t Know Where Strawberries And Bananas Grow!

Now the REAL question here is…can YOU pass this fruit growing quiz?

There were actually two on here that I didn’t know but I’m happy to say I passed. 😉

Do you know where your fruits and vegetables come from? A survey of 1,000 British children ages 6 to 12 found that one in five didn’t know apples grow on trees, while more than 9 in 10 weren’t aware that bananas or strawberries came from plants.

PERCENTAGE OF CHILDREN WHO DON’T KNOW WHERE THE FOLLOWING FRUITS GROW:

(the two in bold print were the ones that I missed)

Kiwi – 96 per cent

Raspberries – 96 per cent

Strawberries – 95 per cent

Cranberries – 94 per cent

Bananas – 93 per cent

Pineapples – 88 per cent

Grapes – 59 per cent

Apricots – 53 per cent

Blackcurrants – 50 per cent

Satsumas – 46 per cent

Blackberries – 45 per cent

Plums – 44 per cent

Limes – 44 per cent

Cherries – 41 per cent

Lemons – 41 per cent

Peaches – 40 per cent

Pears – 33 per cent

Mangoes – 34 per cent

Oranges – 26 per cent

Coconuts – 26 per cent

Apples – 21 per cent