Survey reveals who fans think should follow U2 into Las Vegas’ Sphere

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers U2 will be wrapping up their residency at Las Vegas’ new Sphere venue in March, and there’s been a lot of speculation as to the next act to set up shop in the giant round globe. Rumor has it that fellow rockers Dead & Company will be next, but according to a new survey, what fans really want is to go Gaga.

Casino.org polled 3,000 U.S. residents this month to find out which artist they’d most like to see launch a residency at the Sphere, based on those whose names have been mentioned as possible candidates. Coming in at #1 was Lady Gaga, followed by Beyoncé at #2, Coldplay at #3 and Beatles legend Paul McCartney at #4.

Next was The Eagles at #5, Bon Jovi at #6, Harry Styles at #7 and KISS at #8. Interestingly, coming in last at #9 was … Dead & Company.

The respondents were also asked which artist they’d most want to see perform in the Sphere if the list also included Spotify’s top 2023 listened-to artists. To no one’s surprise, Taylor Swift was #1 on the list, but Lady Gaga still finished strong at #2, followed by Bruno Mars, Eminem and Paul McCartney.

Lady Gaga, of course, already has a residency in Las Vegas: Her Jazz & Piano show returned in 2023 to the Park MGM. On the other hand, she did join U2 for one of their Sphere shows last year. As for Taylor, she’ll spend 2024 circling the globe on her Eras Tour.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

