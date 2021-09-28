Surf Gidget the Pug

Canines hang – 10 at Huntington Dog Beach.

The U.S. Open of surfing wrapped up this weekend in Huntington Beach,

but about a mile north, another competition affected the big crowds — the Surf City Dog Surf.

Straddling their surfboards, most of the four-legged surfers cooked the one to two foot waves

at Huntington Dog beach.

Others collided into each other, and others stayed dry riding their parents.

There were lots of wipe outs but also smooth rides for Surf Giget the pug,

a social media superstar who mugs for the camera. Her thing is doing 360s and riding backwards.

Each dog has 12 minutes to catch their top five waves, and they’re judged on their confidence level,

length of ride, and overall ability to ride the wave. The competition benefited charities like Westie Rescue

of Orange County, Golden Retriever Rescue, Barks of Love, SPCA, and French Bulldog Rescue Network.

Check out video of the event here.

