Credit: BigStockPhoto

Suprise Baby Shower In The Sky

February 21, 2020

A couple picked up their newly adopted baby and hopped on an airplane to take her home.

Dustin Moore and his wife Caren, were a little anxious and were trying not to disturb other passengers.

The stewardess Jenny, offered them a place to change the baby girl.

they had all the anxieties traveling parents have: would the baby scream and annoy everyone?

Puke up? Need constant diaper changes?

He did what many parents on airplanes with babies do—apologize constantly to fellow passengers.

The response he received totally bolstered his faith in humanity, and he shared the story in a now-viral tweet.

Then, the new parents received a surprise: an announcement over the loudspeaker congratulating them!

But it didn’t end there. Bobby, the steward, explained that he and the crew would pass out pens and napkins to everyone

so that they could share advice and encouragement to the family.

To make things even more special, the Moores received a set of pilot wings for their baby girl.

The Moores eventually found out that Jenny and Bobby were actually a couple.

“We learned they were married, and that someone had done a similar act for them on their honeymoon flight,”

Moore said—Jenny wanted to pay it forward.

Moore further shared that the “outpouring of love from that flight” helped boost their confidence

as new parents who had been trying a long time to have a child.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only