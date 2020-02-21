Suprise Baby Shower In The Sky

A couple picked up their newly adopted baby and hopped on an airplane to take her home.

Dustin Moore and his wife Caren, were a little anxious and were trying not to disturb other passengers.

The stewardess Jenny, offered them a place to change the baby girl.

they had all the anxieties traveling parents have: would the baby scream and annoy everyone?

Puke up? Need constant diaper changes?

He did what many parents on airplanes with babies do—apologize constantly to fellow passengers.

The response he received totally bolstered his faith in humanity, and he shared the story in a now-viral tweet.

Then, the new parents received a surprise: an announcement over the loudspeaker congratulating them!

But it didn’t end there. Bobby, the steward, explained that he and the crew would pass out pens and napkins to everyone

so that they could share advice and encouragement to the family.

To make things even more special, the Moores received a set of pilot wings for their baby girl.

The Moores eventually found out that Jenny and Bobby were actually a couple.

“We learned they were married, and that someone had done a similar act for them on their honeymoon flight,”

Moore said—Jenny wanted to pay it forward.

Moore further shared that the “outpouring of love from that flight” helped boost their confidence

as new parents who had been trying a long time to have a child.

