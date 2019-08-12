Support PAWS and Help Dogs and Cats Find a Home

August 12, 2019

PAWS – Progressive Animal Welfare Society-- an incredible nonprofit organization, helping animals, but making a difference in people's lives, and the community. A major fundraiser comes up Saturday, September 7, from 8:00 am - noon at Warren Magnuson Park on Lake Washington. A special pup always leads the Walk, and this year the honor goes to Samson, a very special Chihuahua who found his forever home last fall. His Mom, Kelly Carpenter fills in some of the history, and we all want to go get our own little Samson soon! It's possible at PAWS. Eve Firestone, the Events Manager provides details for registering. Great fun to form a team and walk together to support the important work PAWS does with animal, dog and cat rescue, and rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife.

www.pawswalk.net

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

