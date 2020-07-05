Support for the Health Care Price Transparency Act. Cynthia Fisher.

July 5, 2020

Cynthia Fisher is a life sciences entrepreneur, independent investor, and corporate board director. Cynthia is also the founder and Chairman of PRA, Patient Rights Advocate.org…a non-profit, non-partisan organization that provides a voice for consumers –you and me, to have transparency in healthcare. A perfect conversation on Independence Day weekend, when we can consider contacting our Senators Murray and Cantwell to support — the Health Care PRICE Transparency Act, which would require hospitals and health insurers to post their discounted cash prices and secret, hidden negotiated rates.

www.patientrightsadvocate.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
