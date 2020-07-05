Support for the Health Care Price Transparency Act. Cynthia Fisher.

Cynthia Fisher is a life sciences entrepreneur, independent investor, and corporate board director. Cynthia is also the founder and Chairman of PRA, Patient Rights Advocate.org…a non-profit, non-partisan organization that provides a voice for consumers –you and me, to have transparency in healthcare. A perfect conversation on Independence Day weekend, when we can consider contacting our Senators Murray and Cantwell to support — the Health Care PRICE Transparency Act, which would require hospitals and health insurers to post their discounted cash prices and secret, hidden negotiated rates.

www.patientrightsadvocate.org