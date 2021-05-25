Get your cameras ready! Tomorrow (Wednesday) Morning!!!
On Wednesday, May’s full moon — known as the Flower Moon — will be a sight to see as it becomes
the only total lunar eclipse of 2021, as well as the year’s biggest “supermoon,” according to Space.com.
Like with all lunar eclipses, Earth’s shadow will block the sun’s light and reflect off the moon,
causing it to appear red and earn its name “blood moon.”
But this year, the moon will also reach perigee,
which is its closest point to Earth in orbit, according to Space.com.
While in perigee, the moon will appear slightly larger than an average full moon,
ultimately making it a “supermoon.”
Now coined the “Super Flower Blood Moon,” it is expected to light up the skies
Wednesday Morning,
with its red hue, which will be visible to much of the world, per Space.com.
The eclipse will be visible to the unaided eye and does not require eye protection or a telescope.
United States will be available online, free of charge.
The Griffith Observatory is expected to stream its view of the Super Flower Blood Moon
beginning at 4:45 a.m. ET until 9 a.m. ET, according to its website.
Virtual Telescope Project, will stream two broadcasts for the eclipse
and the supermoon, according to its website.
Times and details can be found here.