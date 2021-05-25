Super Flower Blood Moon

Get your cameras ready! Tomorrow (Wednesday) Morning!!!

On Wednesday, May’s full moon — known as the Flower Moon — will be a sight to see as it becomes the only total lunar eclipse of 2021, as well as the year’s biggest “supermoon,” according to Space.com.

Like with all lunar eclipses, Earth’s shadow will block the sun’s light and reflect off the moon, causing it to appear red and earn its name “blood moon.” But this year, the moon will also reach perigee, which is its closest point to Earth in orbit, according to Space.com. While in perigee, the moon will appear slightly larger than an average full moon, ultimately making it a “supermoon.”