Super easy holiday crafts to do with the kids

No matter which holidays are your favorite, making something special for a special someone is always fun to do! Especially with the kiddos, make your own greeting cards for family and friends to cherish this holiday season.

It’s a fun craft project the whole family can do, and everyone who receives one will love the festive and personal touch!

CHRISTMAS

What you need:

Red, green, and cream paper

Pencil

Scissors

Silver wrapping paper

Glue stick and white glue

Silver wrapping paper adhesive-backed decorative strips, flat beads, appliques, and sequins (available at craft stores)

Crayons or markers

Cut a rectangle out of red or cream paper and fold in half to form a card. Have your child draw a tree shape on green paper, and help them cut it out. Next, ask them to draw and cut out a tree trunk. Rub the back of the tree shape with the glue stick and lay it on the center of the card, pressing it down firmly all around; apply glue to the trunk and press it in place. Glue on a silver star shape or sequin to decorate the top of the tree. If you wish to add a garland, ask your child to cut an adhesive-backed silver strip long enough to cross the upper portion of the tree. Peel off the backing and press it on the tree at an angle. Continue the process in a zigzag pattern down the tree. To add ornaments, help your child dab white glue onto the backs of various beads, sequins, or small appliques (available at craft stores) and then apply them to the tree. Once the card is dry, have them inscribe a holiday greeting inside.

HANUKKAH

What you need:

Pale blue paper

Pencil

White Paper

Scissors

Glue Stick

White Glue

Silver Glitter

Crayons or Markers

Cut a rectangle out of blue paper and fold in half to form a card. Encourage your child to draw a dreidel shape on a sheet of white paper as best she can; older children can try sketching one from a 3-D angle (as shown in the picture). Cut out the shape. Cover the back of the dreidel with glue, then place it in the center of the card, pressing down the edges firmly. To decorate the dreidel, help your child apply white glue around the perimeter of the shape to outline its edges. Next, use the glue to write one of the four Hebrew letters on each side of the dreidel. (Parents can draw the letters on with a pencil first if necessary.) Place the card on top of a piece of scrap paper. Have your child sprinkle glitter over the glue. (Don’t worry if there’s excess.) Wait a minute for the glitter to sink into the glue, then lift the card and let the excess glitter fall onto the scrap paper. (Afterward, you can fold the scrap paper, allow the glitter to settle in the fold, and then pour it back into the bottle.) Once the card is dry, have your child inscribe a holiday greeting inside.

KWANZAA

What you need:

White, red, green, and black paper

Scissors

Glue stick

Silver glitter

Crayons or markers