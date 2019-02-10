Sunday’s Justin Timberlake Concert Postponed

Sunday’s Justin Timberlake concert at the has been postponed due to the weather! At this time, the show on Monday, February 11th is still expected to occur.

Here’s the official Press Release:

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE FEBRUARY 10TH SHOW POSTPONED

As a result of severe weather conditions in Washington state and further to Governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency relating to road closures and impacts to the transportation system resulting from the state wide storm, Live Nation has confirmed that the Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods concert previously rescheduled for tomorrow – Sunday, February 10th is postponed.

Live Nation advises fans to hold onto their tickets for Sunday’s show as we hope to announce rescheduling information in the near future.

At this time the show on Monday, February 11th is still expected to occur.

For ongoing updates with regards to both performances, the forecast is being monitored and any change will be communicated on the Tacoma Dome website, Tacoma Dome and Live Nation social media, and by email for those that purchased from Ticketmaster.