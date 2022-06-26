Sunday Morning Shout Out Salvation Army

Salvation Army helps out with a long list of things; like disaster relief, LGBTQ support, commitment to diversity, homeless shelters, food pantries, rehabilitation, job training, domestic abuse, and the one we know most; holiday giving! That list just scratched the surface to the things Salvation Army does to help out the community. Earlier this year, Salvation Army hosted a food drive in March. Last year they brought in a whopping 200,000 lbs of food/ cash, this year they brought in 2.2 MILLION lbs of food/cash for people in need. To continue work like this, you can help their cause through becoming a fundraiser, donating goods, donating money and/or monthly!

