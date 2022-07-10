Laurie Blog | Sunday Morning Shoutout

By Laurie Hardie

Sunday Morning Shout Out Equal Opportunity Schools

With Equal Opportunity Schools, people who aren’t able to afford higher education can take that leap in their life.

Their mission is to ensure that students of color and low-income students have equitable access to America’s most academically intense high school programs and succeed at the highest levels.

All parents want for their kids and students is to lead a happy and successful life, which is what Equal Opportunity Schools does for families from all backgrounds, and it’s located in Seattle, Washington.