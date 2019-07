There’s just something about Jell-O. My favorite as a kid was to make my favorite flavor (Cherry or Lime) and mix up slightly with Cool Whip, leaving of course big chunks of Jello.

Then, my mom introduced us to the Jello Cake (photo). Boom.

Then it was the Jello and Cool Whip Pie in graham crust. What?!?!

Oh, that’s just the tip of the Jello ice burg, 75 more recipes and ideas (HERE)

And for fun…