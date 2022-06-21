Summer, Seattle and Seafair

BILLPERRY|BigStock

The standard celebrations that come with Seafair are slated to return this year and will include a host of events that span air to sea to land.

After a two-year absence because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have announced a full schedule of events that harken back to pre-pandemic celebrations.

The events will begin June 25 and include Independence Day celebrations and hydroplane racing.

In addition, the Seafair Torchlight Parade will add a new component before the traditional start, which is the Running of the Queens.

The celebration extends out to sea with in Elliott Bay showcasing our military might on the water.

And in the air, the come back with new aircraft, the Super Hornet, billed as larger, louder and faster.

Plus, the Golden Knights will be parachuting into Genesee Park.

There’s one tradition that didn’t make the list this summer, the Milk Carton Derby on Greenlake but Seafair says it will be back next year.

But don’t worry, the pirates will still storm Alki Beach, the last Saturday in June. T

