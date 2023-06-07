Laurie Blog

By Laurie Hardie |

Summer Movie Camp

Summer camp just got a lot cooler – or at least more air-conditioned – with AMC’s Summer Movie Camp.  It’s a program which offers movie tickets under $5.

Now underway, runs twice a week through the end of August.

Each film will play on Saturdays for $5 and Wednesdays for $3.

AMC will show 13 family films at participating theaters across the country, featuring newer films.

Here’s the lineup of movies coming to the big screen for a deal.

AMC Summer Movie Camp schedule

  • June 3 and June 7: “DC League of Super-Pets”
  • June 10 and June 14: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
  • June 17 and June 21: “PAW Patrol: The Movie”
  • June 24 and June 28: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • June 30 and July 5: “Kung Fu Panda”
  • July 8 and July 12: “Trolls World Tour”
  • July 15 and July 19: “Mummies”
  • July 22 and July 26: “The Secret Life of Pets”
  • July 29 and Aug. 2: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”
  • Aug. 5 and Aug. 9: “Shrek 2”
  • Aug. 11 and Aug. 16: “Sing 2”
  • Aug. 19 and Aug. 23: “The Croods: A New Age”
  • Aug. 26 and Aug. 30: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

All the details right here.