nialowwa|BigStock

The KEY to feeling happier at work!!

While the state of California ponders mandating four-day workweeks, a new study found that summer Fridays are the key to employee happiness.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Wisetail, found that over half of its 2,000 participants enjoy when their companies allow a short day on Friday — or the full day off — to jumpstart their weekends.

Eight out of 10 respondents said knowing they have this perk helps them feel happier while on the clock.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 73 percent of participants said their work productivity depends on the weather outside.

Full Story: HERE

40% of companies offer Summer Fridays.

