Suicide Prevention Week 9/5 – 9/11

This week is also Suicide Prevention Week. Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Terry Thoren leads Wonder Media and was the mastermind behind The Rugrats, and The Wild Thornberrys.

Wonder Media produces values-driven content that has been viewed by over 400,000 worldwide.

Terry used to live in Seattle and worked with local Seattle-based businesses,

civic leaders, and teachers, who donated $40,000 to this new series.

I’m sure you’re aware… Teen suicide rates are higher than ever.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10-24 and has been increasing every year since 2007. Having just lived through a pandemic, the rates have soared.

According to a 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , the rate of suicide among those aged 10 to 24 increased nearly 60% between 2007 and 2018. A 2020 survey conducted by the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic found that 40% of people were struggling with a mental health issue, with young people and racial/ethnic minorities most at risk.

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among young people ages 10 to 24. (CDC)

LGBTQ youth seriously contemplate suicide at almost three times the rate of heterosexual youth. (CDC)

