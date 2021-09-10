Suicide Prevention Week 9/5 – 9/11

This week is also Suicide Prevention Week.Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
Terry Thoren leads Wonder Media and was the mastermind behind The Rugrats, and The Wild Thornberrys.
Wonder Media produces values-driven content that has been viewed by over 400,000 worldwide.
Terry used to live in Seattle and worked with local Seattle-based businesses,
civic leaders, and teachers, who donated $40,000 to this new series.
I’m sure you’re aware… Teen suicide rates are higher than ever.
- Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10-24 and has been increasing every year since 2007. Having just lived through a pandemic, the rates have soared.
- According to a 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of suicide among those aged 10 to 24 increased nearly 60% between 2007 and 2018. A 2020 survey conducted by the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic found that 40% of people were struggling with a mental health issue, with young people and racial/ethnic minorities most at risk.
- LGBTQ youth seriously contemplate suicide at almost three times the rate of heterosexual youth. (CDC)
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
Be Kind.
