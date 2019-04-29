Credit: BigStockPhoto

Student 25 to Marry Professor 71 After 7 Months of Dating

Age is only an attitude, not a number, right?  Well how about this 46 year age difference… now THAT’S a number!

I sincerely hope they’re happy together.  I’m shocked this professor has enough cash in the bank to make this happen.  Usually you need a hedge fund or a healthy Bitcoin investment to make an age gap like this work.  My mom is 20 years younger than my dad and I thought that was significant.   The generational differences alone make for some unique conversations.

But happy is happy and if they really are… Okay I’m going to stop now cause no one believes me.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
