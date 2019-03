Studded Tires Have To Come Off By March 31st

Studded tires are only legal Nov. 1 – Mar. 31.

Motorists using studded tires after the deadline could incur a fine from law enforcement.

There is no individual exception to the studded tire season.

When traveling in Washington, you are required to follow the State of Washington’s motor vehicle laws.

WSDOT crews continue their efforts to provide the best snow and ice control services.

Full Report: HERE