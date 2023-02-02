Stuck in a Rut? Valentine’s Date Ideas

Let someone else do the entertaining: Why put all the entertainment pressure on yourself when there are plenty of folks out there willing to do it for you? Snag yourself tickets to a comedy or improv club, a local concert, a play or musical, or a basketball game.

Choose fresh air: Winter is often synonymous with being stuck inside—but for one day, you can change that. Go for a hike (bonus points if you bring along a nice picnic); explore the Main Street of a nearby town you’ve never visited; go skiing or snow-tubing; or just set up the fire pit in the backyard and roast marshmallows together.

Gamify your date: If ever there were a day to get playful, Valentine’s Day is probably it. There’s mini-golf, bowling, archery, and axe-throwing, of course. Or if you’re both competitive, challenge them to a game of racquetball at your gym. Loser buys dinner afterward.

Escape a room—or rage in a room: Escape rooms have been popular for several years (and rightfully so—they’re fun as hell). But if you’ve never heard of a rage room, you’re really missing out. As the name implies, it’s basically a room where you get to destroy everything in sight. If you’re comfortable with your partner seeing you at peak stress-relieving rage, this could be a good time.

