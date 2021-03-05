Stuck in a Domestic Violence Situation?

Zofot|BigStock

All you have to do is go makeup shopping.

Polish teenager Krystyna Paszko, 18, has always been interested in human rights,

When she learned that domestic violence rates have been rising since the pandemic,

The high school student created a fake Facebook page for an imaginary cosmetics company

called “Chamomile and Pansies,” with the idea that a domestic violence victim can hide

requests for help by appearing to be simply shopping online.

She was inspired by an initiative she heard about in France, where people visit the pharmacy

and ask for a special mask, letting the pharmacist know that they are a victim of domestic violence.

If an order is placed and an address is provided,

it is code for authorities to visit their home.

In the USA there are three apps suggested for people in domestic violence situations.

One Love

Sojourner Peace App

Aspire News App: Looks like a news app in case anyone is watching you.

