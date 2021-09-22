StubHub says Harry Styles is the most in-demand live act for 2021, Elton John for 2022

Courtesy StubHub

Now that many artists have returned to the road following the lockdowns of 2020, ticket marketplace StubHub is able to once again announce who the most in-demand touring artists are this fall — and which stars fans are most looking forward to seeing in concert in 2022. That would be Harry Styles and Elton John, respectively.

Based on StubHub ticket sales for concerts this month through December, Harry’s Love on Tour trek is officially the most in-demand tour, garnering more sales than any other artist this fall. By taking first place, he broke Elton John’s two-year streak on top.

The second and third most in-demand artists are country star Luke Combs and The Rolling Stones, respectively. Garth Brooks, The Eagles and Genesis are all in the top 10.

But based on ticket sales for concerts next year, when even more artists will be back on the road, StubHub has declared Elton John to be the most in-demand artist of 2022, when he’ll resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, his health permitting.

Also making the top 10 on StubHub’s list of artists fans can’t wait to see next year: Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, hair metal icons Mötley Crüe and country superstar Kenny Chesney.

