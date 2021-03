Photo Credit: Bigstock

If you happened to catch the streak of lights over Western Washington at about 9pm last night.. don’t worry you weren’t the only person to freak out!

#BREAKING Streak of lights over Pacific Northwest was most likely man-made: https://t.co/lp1jxK8aLN — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) March 26, 2021

I SO wish I’d been awake, outside and pointed in the right direction to see this… I love this kind of stuff.

