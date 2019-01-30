Strange Things People Are Betting On In The Big Game.

From the outcome of the game itself to what color shirt Adam Levine will be wearing during Maroon 5’s halftime performance, it’s ALL game in the betting world on Sunday!

Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots is just days away, which means it’s time to revisit all of the annual big game traditions like Football squares, a new wave of commercials and, of course, outrageous prop bets on some of the most random things you can think of! Yep…the big game is BIG BUSINESS!

Will Gurley step up?Rams RB is in a curious spot for Super Bowl

General overall view of Super Bowl LIII letters and images of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) at the NFL Experience at the Georgia World Congress Center. (Photo: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

How long will it take Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem?

Over 1 minute, 47 seconds: 5/8

Under 1 minute, 47 seconds: 6/5

Will any player take a knee during the national anthem?

Yes: 3/1

No: 1/5

How many plays will CBS analyst Tony Romo correctly predict before the snap?

Over 7.5: 5/6

Under 7.5: 5/6

How many times will the CBS television broadcast mention Rams coach Sean McVay’s age?

Over 1.5: 10/19

Under 1.5: 29/20

What will be the jersey number of the player who scores the first touchdown?

Over 26.5: 5/7

Under 26.5: 1/1

What will be the color of the liquid poured on the game-winning coach?

Green or yellow: 9/4

Orange: 4/1

Red: 6/1

Clear: 11/5

Blue: 4/1

Purple: 10/1

Will a non-QB throw a touchdown?

Yes: 5/2

No: 1/4

Will a touchdown be overturned by replay?

Yes: 3/2

No: 1/2

Will either kicker hit the post or crossbar on a missed field goal or extra point attempt?

Yes: 7/2

No: 1/6

What will be the predominant color of Adam Levine’s top at the start of the halftime show?

Black: 2/3

Any other color: 11/10