Strange Things People Are Betting On In The Big Game.

From the outcome of the game itself to what color shirt Adam Levine will be wearing during Maroon 5’s halftime performance, it’s ALL game in the betting world on Sunday!

Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots is just days away, which means it’s time to revisit all of the annual big game traditions like Football squares,  a new wave of commercials and, of course, outrageous prop bets on some of the most random things you can think of! Yep…the big game is BIG BUSINESS!

 

 

 

Will Gurley step up?Rams RB is in a curious spot for Super Bowl

How long will it take Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem?

Over 1 minute, 47 seconds: 5/8

Under 1 minute, 47 seconds: 6/5

Will any player take a knee during the national anthem?

Yes: 3/1

No: 1/5

How many plays will CBS analyst Tony Romo correctly predict before the snap?

Over 7.5: 5/6

Under 7.5: 5/6

How many times will the CBS television broadcast mention Rams coach Sean McVay’s age?

Over 1.5: 10/19

Under 1.5: 29/20

What will be the jersey number of the player who scores the first touchdown?

Over 26.5: 5/7

Under 26.5: 1/1

What will be the color of the liquid poured on the game-winning coach?

Green or yellow: 9/4
Orange: 4/1
Red: 6/1
Clear: 11/5
Blue: 4/1
Purple: 10/1

Will a non-QB throw a touchdown?

Yes: 5/2

No: 1/4

Will a touchdown be overturned by replay?

Yes: 3/2

No: 1/2

Will either kicker hit the post or crossbar on a missed field goal or extra point attempt?

Yes: 7/2

No: 1/6

What will be the predominant color of Adam Levine’s top at the start of the halftime show?

Black: 2/3

Any other color: 11/10

 

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.