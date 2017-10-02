Strange Holidays In October.

Sure there’s Halloween but there’s SO much more to October!
Month:
- Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
- American Pharmacist Month
- Apple Jack Month
- Awareness Month
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Clergy Appreciation Month
- Computer Learning Month
- Cookie Month
- Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Eat Country Ham Month
- International Drum Month
- National Diabetes Month
- National Pizza Month
- National Vegetarian Month
- National Popcorn Popping Month
- Sarcastic Month
- Seafood Month
Weekly Celebrations:
- Week 1 Get Organized Week
- Week 1 Customer Service Week
- Week 2 Fire Prevention Week
- Week 2 Pet Peeve Week
- 14 – 20 Earth Sciences Week
- Week 3 Pastoral Care Week
1 National Homemade Cookies Day
2 National Custodial Worker Day
4 National Kale Day – first Wednesday of October
4 Sukkot – begins at sundown, date varies
6 World Smile Day first Friday of month
7 International Frugal Fun Day – first Saturday of the month
7 World Card Making Day – first Saturday of the month
8 Oktoberfest in Germany ends, date varies
9 Columbus Day – second Monday of month
10 International Newspaper Carrier Day
10 National Angel Food Cake Day
11 Emergency Nurses Day– second Wednesday of month
17 National Fossil Day – Wednesday of Earth Sciences Week
11 Take Your Teddy Bear to Work Day -Second Wednesday of month
13 World Egg Day – second Friday of month
14 National Dessert Day – take an extra helping, or two
16 Bosses Day
18 No Beard Day
19 Hindu Dilawi Day – date varies
21 Babbling Day
21 National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day – find a recipe, too.
21 Sweetest Day – third Saturday of month
22 Mother-In-Law Day – fourth Sunday in October
27 Frankenstein Friday – last Friday in October
27 National Tell a Story Day – in Scotland and the U.K.
27 Navy Day
28 Make a Difference Day– fourth Saturday of the month, neighbors helping neighbors.
29 Hermit Day
31 Carve a Pumpkin Day – no surprise here
31 Halloween