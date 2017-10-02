Credit: doomu | BigStockPhoto.com

Strange Holidays In October.

Sure there’s Halloween but there’s SO much more to October!

Month:

  • Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
  • American Pharmacist Month
  • Apple Jack Month
  • Awareness Month
  • Breast Cancer Awareness Month
  • Clergy Appreciation Month
  • Computer Learning Month
  • Cookie Month
  • Domestic Violence Awareness Month
  • Eat Country Ham Month
  • International Drum Month
  • National Diabetes Month
  • National Pizza Month
  • National Vegetarian Month
  • National Popcorn Popping Month
  • Sarcastic Month
  • Seafood Month

 

Weekly Celebrations:

  • Week 1 Get Organized Week
  • Week 1 Customer Service Week
  • Week 2 Fire Prevention Week
  • Week 2 Pet Peeve Week
  • 14 – 20 Earth Sciences Week
  • Week 3 Pastoral Care Week

 

National Homemade Cookies Day

World Vegetarian Day

National Custodial Worker Day

Name Your Car Day

National Boyfriends Day

Techies Day

Virus Appreciation Day

National Golf Day

National Frappe Day

National Kale Day – first Wednesday of October

Sukkot – begins at sundown, date varies

Do Something Nice Day

World Teacher’s Day

Come and Take it Day

Mad Hatter Day

Physician Assistant Day

World Smile Day first Friday of month

Bald and Free Day

International Frugal Fun Day – first Saturday of the month

World Card Making Day – first Saturday of the month

American Touch Tag Day

Oktoberfest in Germany ends, date varies

Columbus Day – second Monday of month

Curious Events Day

Fire Prevention Day

Leif Erikson Day

Moldy Cheese Day

10 International Newspaper Carrier Day

10 National Angel Food Cake Day

11 Emergency Nurses Day– second Wednesday of month

11 It’s My Party Day

17 National Fossil Day – Wednesday of Earth Sciences Week

11 Take Your Teddy Bear to Work Day -Second Wednesday of month

12 Cookbook Launch Day

12 Old Farmer’s Day

12 Moment of Frustration Day

12 National Gumbo Day

13 Friday the 13th

13 International Skeptics Day

13 World Egg Day  – second Friday of month

14 Be Bald and Free Day

14 National Dessert Day – take an extra helping, or two

15 White Cane Safety Day

16 Bosses Day

16 Dictionary Day

17 National Pasta Day

17 Wear Something Gaudy Day

18 No Beard Day

19 Hindu Dilawi Day – date varies

19 Evaluate Your Life Day

20 Brandied Fruit Day

21 Babbling Day

21 Count Your Buttons Day

21 National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day – find a recipe, too.

21 Sweetest Day – third Saturday of month

22  Mother-In-Law Day – fourth Sunday in October

22 National Nut Day

23 National Mole Day

23 Tv Talk Show Host Day

24 National Bologna Day

24 United Nations Day

25 Punk for a Day Day

25 World Pasta Day

26 National Mincemeat Day

27 Frankenstein Friday – last Friday in October

27 National Tell a Story Day – in Scotland and the U.K.

27 Navy Day

28 Make a Difference Day–  fourth Saturday of the month, neighbors helping neighbors.

28 Plush Animal Lover’s Day

29 Hermit Day

29 National Frankenstein Day

30 National Candy Corn Day

30 Mischief Night

31 Carve a Pumpkin Day – no surprise here

31 Halloween

31 Increase Your Psychic Powers Day

