Story Time With Dolly

“I hope this gift will further inspire a love of books and shared storytime during this important time.

From everyone on our team, thank you so much for inspiring a love of reading in your family.

As I always say — We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails — and we’re going to do just that, together.”

Country music superstar Dolly Parton, will be reading bedtime stories to kids starting tomorrow April 2nd.

Thursday evenings at 7pm via youtube.

Stories will come from Dolly’s imagination library!

