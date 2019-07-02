Stop Spocking Fivers?

Bank of Canada is pleading with Star Trek fans to stop “Spocking” its five dollar bills.

Since Leonard Nimoy’s death, Canadian folks have been “Spocking” the hell out of the five dollar bill that features a

portrait of Canada’s seventh prime minister Sir Wilfrid Laurier.

Sir Wilfrid now sports, on certain bills at least, pointy ears, the signature Vulcan haircut and eyebrows

and Spock’s mantra “Live long and prosper.”

