Banished Words for 2023

It feels like we were just graced with “quiet quitting,” yet now they’re yanking it away.

That’s one of the entries on Lake Superior State University’s annual “Banished Words” list, a compilation of the words and phrases that irk the judges as being “imprecise, trite, and meaningless,” per a release announcing this year’s “winners,” per the Hill.

“The vast majority of the 1,500-plus nominations of words and terms for banishment for misuse, overuse, and uselessness for 2023 reveled and wallowed in the erosion of fundamental expression,” say the school officials responsible for coming up with this list.

Taking the top spot among this the year’s banishees: GOAT, which stands for “greatest of all time.” “Applied to everyone and everything from athletes to chicken wings,” one critic complained. See what other nominees made judges’ eye-roll, and made it to the top 10:

GOAT Inflection point Quiet quitting Gaslighting Moving forward Amazing Does that make sense? Irregardless Absolutely It is what it is

Have a word or phrase you want nixed for next year? Submit your suggestion here. Plus, read more about why this year’s words made the list. (Read more words stories.)

