You are not lazy!

Let’s be real: Getting in the zone isn’t easy.

Whether you’re dealing with a case of writer’s block, have an irresistible puppy

tempting you to play, or simply can’t resist the appeal of beauty tutorials on YouTube,

procrastination happens to even the most regimented workers.

Doing it too often can impact your ability to hold down your responsibilities.

TikTok is riddled with procrastination-quashing tips.

Scrolling through the app, you can find genius tidbits like time-blocking,

advice on restructuring your to-do list, and a 5-minute method,

all of which can aid in keeping you focused

(#procrastination has amassed more than 314 million views, BTW).

So if you’re ready to stop dilly-dallying, check out these 11 TikTok hacks to stop procrastinating.

Break The Stress Cycle

Pressure Performer.

Just count backwards from 5! And JUST DO IT!

Block your time.

What are you avoiding?

What is the cost of your PROCRASTINATION?

Trick yourself.

