Stop accusing Jennifer Lopez of having Botox: "Please don't call me a liar"

Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez responded to an online comment about her having had “tons of Botox” by writing, “That’s just my face!! For the 500 millionth time, I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!!” Now, she’s addressing the issue again in People magazine.

“I don’t judge anybody. If you want to do Botox and injectables, that’s fine! But I don’t want people lying on me and saying, ‘Oh, she’s trying to make believe that this stuff works,'” says the star of her newly launched JLO beauty line.

“No, I’m telling you what I do that works!” she insists. “Please don’t call me a liar. I don’t have to lie about things. I’ve been pretty honest about my whole life.”

“If I had, I would say, ‘Yeah, you’re right,’ but I don’t want people going, ‘Stop lying, you’re doing this, you’re doing that,’ when that’s just not true,” she adds.

The entertainer also notes that “one of my big beauty secrets is that I try to be kind to others and lift up other women.”

J.Lo’s glowing skin can be seen in her new PSA for the International WELL Building Institute and its WELL Health-Safety Rating, which will tell you that a building or space has followed rigorous guidelines to make sure it’s safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

