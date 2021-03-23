Sting's telling his story in his own words — and music — via Audible

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Thursday sees the release of Sting: Upon Reflection, one of Audible’s Words + Music originals.

The programs combine both storytelling and music, and features musicians telling their stories both in their own words and through their own songs. Sting will talk about his life, and how he went from being the son of a milkman in the Northern England town of Newcastle, to a worldwide superstar with 17 Grammys to his name.

Sting’s installment of Words + Music will be available to Audible Plus subscribers. Other artists who’ve created these programs include Sheryl Crow, James Taylor, Alanis Morissette and Smokey Robinson.

Following Sting’s Upon Reflection, Audible will roll out new programs featuring classical musician Yo-Yo Ma, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr., among others.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.