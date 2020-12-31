Sting to perform and present, Ricky Martin to get award at International Peace Honors

Sting and Ricky Martin will both take part in the first-ever International Peace Honors ceremony, which will recognize “prominent world leaders and change-agents of our time” who “inspire hope for a brighter future.”

Sting will perform at the ceremony and will present an award to Chief Raoni, an Indigenous Brazilian leader with whom Sting has worked with for decades to protect to the Amazon rain forest, via his Rainforest Foundation.

“Through his incredible courage, wisdom and dedication, Raoni is a shining example of how we can all adapt our lives to work more deliberately for peace,” says Sting in a statement.

Other honorees include Dr. Anthony Fauci, Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi. and Martin, who’s being honored for his activism. In 2020, among other ventures, he started a campaign to help health care workers get the equipment they needed to battle COVID-19. Eva Longoria will present Ricky with his award.

The ceremony will take place on January 17 at 8 p.m. ET. To register to watch for free, go to InternationalPeaceHonors.org.

By Andrea Dresdale

