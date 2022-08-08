Sting to appear on ‘CMT Giants’ tribute honoring Vince Gill; announces two special symphonic shows

Robin Little/Redferns

Sting is among the many stars who will take part in an upcoming CMT special celebrating the career of country music great — and current Eagles touring member — Vince Gill.

The 90-minute show, CMT Giants: Vince Gill, will air September 16 at 9 p.m. ET and will feature a variety of major country stars performing Gill’s songs, including Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Ricky Skaggs.

Sting is among a number of guest stars who will appear on the special to share personal stories about Gill, reflect on their experience collaborating with him and discuss his contributions to country music. Others include Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire and Rodney Crowell.

Back in 2011, the Police frontman and Gill were featured together on an episode on the popular CMT performance series CMT Crossroads.

In addition, the special will feature a new interview with Gill as he reflects on “his career, his classic songwriting, musical influences and his future plans,” along with rare photos, performance footage and archival conversations.

Meanwhile, Sting recently announced plans for two new special 2023 concerts that will take place on January 9 and 10 at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall. They will feature the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performing his classic Police and solo hits accompanied by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on August 22, while members of Sting’s fan club can purchase presale tickets starting today. In addition, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra subscribers will be able to buy presale tickets beginning August 15. General public tickets will be available at PittsburghSymphony.org, by calling 412-392-4900, or in person at Heinz Hall in downtown Pittsburgh.

Visit Sting.com for his full tour schedule.

