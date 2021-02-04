Sting scores, Josh Groban flops in latest celebrity wine-tasting war

Roxanne…you don’t have to put on the red light, but you can pour some red wine: Just make sure it’s Sting‘s.

Wine expert Mark Oldman recently held the latest in his series of virtual wine-tastings that pit celebrity-made wines against each other to determine if any of them are any good. More than 325 households joined Oldman to judge wines made by a variety of stars, and it was Sting’s vino that came out on top.



Specifically, Sting’s Il Palagio “Sister Moon” Tuscany red 2016 won 32% of the vote in the “Celebrity War of the Luxury Red Wines.” It’s the second time that one of the former Police front man’s wines triumphed in Oldman’s tastings: His “Roxanne” white wine won in the celebrity white wine competition last year.

On the other end of the spectrum, Josh Groban‘s signature wine, Halleck Vineyard’s “Find Your Light” Pinot Noir 2016 came in last place with only 8% of the vote.

The rest of the six contenders came in in the following order:

2. Domaine Curry Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 (Ayesha Curry) (18%)

3. (tie) GoGi “29” Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills 2016 (Kurt Russell) (16%

3. (tie) Yao Ming Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2017 (Yao Ming) (16%)

4. LVE Cabernet Sauvignon Napa 2015 (John Legend) (10%)

But despite the relatively poor showings of John and Josh’s wines, the news isn’t all bad. Oldman says, “This was the tightest celebrity wine competition yet, with even the lower rated wines meeting with voters’ approval. I wouldn’t hesitate to make any of these bottles your Valentine’s Day wine.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.