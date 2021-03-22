Sting on track for his highest-charting album in 17 years in native UK

Mayumi Nashida

On Friday, Sting released a compilation called Duets, which rounds up all the songs he’s recorded over the years with stars like Eric Clapton, Mary J. Blige, Annie Lennox, Herbie Hancock and more. And it looks like his fans — at least those in his native U.K. — are pretty happy about it.

Britain’s Official Charts Company says that Duets is on track to debut at number four on the U.K. album chart, behind the latest albums from Lana Del Rey and Justin Bieber, and a box set from Bob Dylan. If that happens, it’ll be Sting’s highest-charting album in that country in 17 years.

Sting’s last album to climb that high was Sacred Love, which reached number three after it was released in September of 2003.

In the U.S., Sting’s most recent album to hit the top ten was his 2016 release 57th & 9th. No word yet on how high Duets will debut on the Billboard album chart.

In terms of singles, the last time Sting hit the top 20 in either the U.K. or U.S. was back in 2000, with “Desert Rose,” his collaboration with Cheb Mami which is included on the Duets album.

