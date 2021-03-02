Sting launches new 'Duets' interactive timeline, books 'Good Morning America' appearance

Mayumi Nashida

Originally scheduled for release in November, Sting‘s upcoming compilation album Duets is now due March 19. The former Police frontman will promote it with a TV appearance and some single releases.

Sting’s duet with jazz legend Herbie Hancock, a version of the standard “My Funny Valentine,” will be released March 11 on all streaming platforms. The track was originally recorded for the soundtrack of the 2005 Japanese film Ashura.

In addition, a brand-new duet Sting recorded with an African artist called Shirazee will be released as a non-album digital-only single. The duet came about after Shirazee recorded his own version of Sting’s classic “Englishman In New York.” Their duet, which will also have a video, is called “Englishman/African In New York,” and the two artists will perform it on ABC’s Good Morning America.

To promote the album, Sting has also launched an interactive website, featuring a timeline and new video interviews in which he comments about all the collaborations on the album, which span from 1992 to the present day. You can also share your own memories of each song with fellow fans. Visit duets.sting.com to check it out.

As previously reported, Duets features collaborations that Sting recorded over the years with artists from around the world, including Shaggy, Annie Lennox, soul legend Sam Moore, Mary J. Blige, Julio Iglesias and more.

Among the tracks are “Desert Rose,” Sting’s 2000 duet with Algerian singer Cheb Mami that’s his most recent top-20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and “It’s Probably Me,” Sting’s Grammy-nominated duet with Eric Clapton from the Lethal Weapon 3 soundtrack.

Here’s the Duets track list:

“Little Something” — with Melody Gardot

“It’s Probably Me” — with Eric Clapton

“Stolen Car” — with Mylène Farmer

“Desert Rose” — with Cheb Mami

“Rise & Fall” — with Craig David

“Whenever I Say Your Name” — with Mary J. Blige

“Don’t Make Me Wait” — with Shaggy

“Reste” — with GIMS

“We’ll Be Together” — with Annie Lennox

“L’amour C’est Comme un Jour” — with Charles Aznavour

“My Funny Valentine” — with Herbie Hancock

“Fragile” — with Julio Iglesias

“Mama” — with Gashi

“September” — with Zucchero

“Practical Arrangement” — with Jo Lawry

“None of Us Are Free” — with Sam Moore

“In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” — with Chris Botti

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.