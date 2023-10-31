Sting is back on the charts thanks to Pink/Marshmello collab “Dreaming”

RCA

“Dreaming,” a new Sting, Pink and Marshmello collaboration that reworks Sting’s 1993 hit “Fields of Gold,” has landed the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer back on the pop and dance charts.

As Billboard notes, the song enters the publication’s Adult Pop Airplay chart at #34, which is the highest Sting has gotten on that ranking since 2006 when he teamed with Sheryl Crow for the #11 single “Always On Your Side.”

The song also enters Billboard‘s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart at #1 and the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart at #12.

Marshmello came up with the idea for “Dreaming.” In an Instagram video documenting the collaboration, Sting says, “I always like it when [a] different mind takes one of my songs and adds something of their own to it. I never feel that possessive. I’m always interested to know where it can go. A song is just a template for something else.”

“Dreaming” is one of the new tracks on the Tour Deluxe Edition of Pink’s album Trustfall, which comes out December 1.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Sting has had a dance hit with a reworking of one of his classic songs. “Redlight,” a new version of his Police song “Roxanne” with Swedish House Mafia, peaked at #20 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in March of 2022.

