Sting adds more dates to his My Songs 2023 tour

Martin Kierszenbaum

Sting is extending his time on the road. The singer has added nine new dates to his My Songs 2023 tour, which hits North America this fall.

The new additions, which all feature special guest Joe Sumner, Sting’s eldest son, are in Wantagh, New York; Hollywood, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Reno, Nevada; and Austin, Irving and Woodlands, Texas.

The tour is set to kick off September 5 in Toronto, Canada, with dates now confirmed through October 15 in Woodlands. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. local time.

Before bringing the show back to the U.S., Sting is set to tour Europe, with dates kicking off June 1 in Bilbao, Spain. A complete tour schedule can be found at Sting.com.

