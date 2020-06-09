Credit: BigStockPhoto

Stimulus Check For Economy and Cops

June 9, 2020

A UW Tacoma senior is using his stimulus check to show support for cops. — and for a small business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kendrick Allan, 21, was dismayed when he saw messages of hate

directed toward police officers during the past week’s protests.

While he agrees with the message of the protesters,

he does not feel that all police officers deserve to be painted with one negative brush.

“I understand the protest — I’m mad about George Floyd’s death as well.

Allan decided to take action to show his appreciation

for all of the moral and upstanding people who put

on the law enforcement uniform every day.

“I wanted to show cops that there are people in the community

who still support what they do.

So Allan used his stimulus check to buy $1,200 worth of meals for cops

in advance at Cattin’s Family Dining in downtown Puyallup.

Any law enforcement officer who gets a meal there in uniform or showing a badge

is to have their food paid for out of that money, until it runs out.

Besides showing support for cops, the gesture was meant to support small businesses

as they struggle to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to use that check for what it was for — to stimulate the economy,”

Full Story: HERE

