Stimulus Check For Economy and Cops

A UW Tacoma senior is using his stimulus check to show support for cops. — and for a small business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kendrick Allan, 21, was dismayed when he saw messages of hate

directed toward police officers during the past week’s protests.

While he agrees with the message of the protesters,

he does not feel that all police officers deserve to be painted with one negative brush.

“I understand the protest — I’m mad about George Floyd’s death as well.

Allan decided to take action to show his appreciation