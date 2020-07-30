Stevie Nicks urges fans to wear masks: "I want to sing for you again…it's up to us"

ABC Audio

In a new post on her official Facebook page, Stevie Nicks shares a recent journal entry in which she implores people to wear masks and take action to help speed the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the note, dated July 17 though just posted, the Fleetwood Mac singer writes that she’s just recovered from a stomach ache and, as she listens to music, is happy to be “feeling slightly euphoric and inspired to be alive and still be able to feel young and safe here in my house.”

She then notes that while she currently feels hopeful, happy and safe, “Tomorrow when I wake in the afternoon, the news will negate all this goodness until tomorrow night, late when I come back to this place where everything is possible.”

Nicks then encourages people to “wear a mask and stay in as much as possible,” and to “make it your mission to do all that you can to stop the virus before someone you know falls really ill.”

She continues, “In order for us all to get back to our former lives — we must all change into spiritual warriors — we must make it our mission to fight this virus.”

Stevie adds, “I want to sing for you again. I want to put on those high black suede platform boots and dance for you again. I want you to forget the world and sing with me. Please don’t give up on humanity and let this virus win this war. It’s up to us now…because nobody is helping us. Nobody is coming to our rescue.”

Nicks finishes her entry by paraphrasing the Rolling Stones song “Wild Horses”: “I may have my freedom…But I don’t have a lot of time.”

By Matt Friedlander

