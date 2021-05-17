Stevie Nicks to headline 2021 BottleRock Napa Festival

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Stevie Nicks has been announced as one of the headliners of 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley, the festival that combines music and wine.

She was originally scheduled to headline BottleRock 2020, before the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festival will take place over Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, in California’s Napa Valley.

Other headliners include Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Miley Cyrus, the latter of whom interpolated Stevie’s hit “Edge of Seventeen,” with Stevie’s permission, in her recent single, “Midnight Sky.” Tickets go on sale May 20 but you can pre-register for them now.

2021 marks the 40th anniversary of Stevie’s debut solo album, Bella Donna, which features “Edge of Seventeen.”

In 2020, Stevie didn’t make any personal appearances out of fear of catching COVID-19, but she had a great year nonetheless. In addition to appearing on the Miley record, she was also sampled by Dua Lipa. She put out a live album and concert film, 24 Karat Gold, as well as a new song, “Show Them the Way.”

Plus, her Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” re-entered the charts, thank to that viral TikTok video, and she sold an 80% stake in her song catalog for an estimated $100 million.

