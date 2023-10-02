Stevie Nicks says “there’s no reason to” continue with Fleetwood Mac

ABC/Fred Lee

After Lindsey Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, the band replaced him with two guitarists — Neil Finn and Mike Campbell — and continued. Now that Christine McVie has passed away, Stevie Nicks says the band is over, as far as she’s concerned.

Speaking to Vulture, Stevie says, “When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate … Christine was my best friend.”

“Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ?” she continued. “When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.”

Stevie also talked about her new Stevie Nicks Barbie doll, which she decided should be wearing a Rumours-era outfit, complete with platform boots, chiffon skirt and feathered hair. “It’s who I was, and who I still am,” she tells Vulture.

She also reveals she has a Ken to go with the Stevie Barbie; the early ’80s model features Ken with dark hair, dressed as Elvis in a white jumpsuit.

“I named him Kenelvis, and I introduced Kenelvis to Stevie Barbie,” she says. “I have photographs of these two that will absolutely knock the world’s socks off. They look at each other in a way that’s like they’ve been in love for centuries.” On social media, Stevie wrote of the doll, “When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self … what we have been through since 1975 … I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.