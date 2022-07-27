Stevie Nicks is now a comic book star

Josh Brasted/WireImage

Comic books might usually cover superheroes, but this one is all about a superstar.

Stevie Nicks is the focus of a new 22-page comic book detailing the rocker’s life and career, TidalWave Comics has announced.

The comic book is part of the brand’s “Female Force” series, which highlights impactful women from all around the world. As per its description, it explores Nicks’ “passion and unrelenting drive to succeed as an artist.”

Michael Frizell penned the story, with illustrations by artist Ramon Salas.

Female Force: Stevie Nicks is available now in both print and digital formats.

