Stevie Nicks is “dying inside” over the loss of children in Uvalde mass shooting

Steve Nicks often posts heartfelt essays in response to world events, and the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX that left 19 children and two adults dead has inspired her latest missive.

On Facebook, Stevie writes, “My hope for this country is that the lawmakers just find a way to make buying an assault rifle more difficult.”

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman continues, “When those guns go into the hands of obviously disturbed people, it gives them a sense of unbelievable power that they have never felt before. Power, used in a bad way, is the opposite of ‘power’ used in a good way. Once people have felt the power of those guns…they are addicted…So don’t give them that power. Make it really hard for them to get that gun.”

She emphasizes, “No one is trying to take away guns from people who get them for a good reason. Guns are not toys. Background checks are not that hard.”

Stevie then poses this question: “So, I ask you; do you want to go down in the history books as being responsible for these school shootings that will inevitably continue, or do you want to be remembered as the people who finally gathered together in unity and empathy as the people who stopped it[?]”

Saying she’s “dying inside for the loss of those children in Texas and their parents,” Stevie writes, “If I had gone to school one day when I was ten and been shot; my little body destroyed, I think my father would have done the same thing that that lovely teacher’s husband did. Gone home, sat down in a chair and died…of a broken heart.”

Two days after teacher Irma Garcia died in the shooting, her husband Joe suffered a fatal heart attack.

Steve ends by saying, “I am just so sad.”

