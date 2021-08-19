Stevie Nicks details overcoming her past drug addiction: “I survived my cocaine”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Stevie Nicks has opened up in a new interview about her past struggle with drug addiction and how she was able to “save” herself.

Speaking with country star Tim McGraw on Apple Music’s Beyond the Influence Radio show Wednesday, as reported by People, the 73-year-old Fleetwood Mac frontwoman admitted that she experimented with drugs when discussing what topics she’d avoid if given the opportunity to write her memoir. She also made it clear that drugs are no longer part of her life.

“I managed to save myself. I got through some pretty scary moments, but I saved me,” she declared, noting how she relied on herself and “nobody else” to get herself through her darkest moments. “I survived me. I survived my cocaine. I survived by myself.”

Nicks continued, “I checked myself into rehab. Nobody did that for me. I did it and that’s like with my whole life.”

As for why she’d rather not go into full detail about that part of her life should it ever be put on paper, the “Dreams” singer said, “I would dance over those parts just to give the wisdom out to people.”

Nicks is considering writing her own memoir, but told McGraw that she doesn’t think one book would be enough to hold everything that’s happened to her. Instead, she may tell her life story across four installments.

“I think that what I would do first, and only lately have I thought this, I might sit down at some point across the kitchen table with some of my girlfriends who have been there for a lot of it and put on a tape recorder and just start talking from the very beginning,” she said.

