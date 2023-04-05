Stevie Nicks cancels three shows; postpones Texas show with Billy Joel to next year

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks’ tour continues to be affected by illness. After postponing several shows due to COVID-19 within the band, the singer has now canceled some of those dates and postponed another.

Citing “ongoing illness within the band,” Stevie has canceled three shows: her Oklahoma City concert, which was originally postponed to April 11; her New Orleans concert, which had been postponed to April 15; and her April 5 concert in Birmingham, Alabama.

Meanwhile, Stevie’s concert with Billy Joel at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, that was supposed to take place Saturday, April 8, has now been postponed, although fans will have to hold on to their tickets for quite a while. The new show is now going to happen March 9, 2024.

Fans will get refunds for all the canceled shows. Tickets for the Texas show will be honored on the new date.

