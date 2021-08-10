Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 concerts: “My primary goal is to keep healthy”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Though she only had five concerts planned for 2021, Stevie Nicks is calling them all off.

The singer, who spent much of last year isolated and asked fans to respect social distancing and wear masks, has now announced that out of an abundance of caution, she won’t be performing this year.

In an Instagram post, she writes, “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us.”

The longtime Fleetwood Mac member continues, “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I’m still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the [five] performances I had planned for 2021.”

She concludes, “Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Stevie was to have performed at the 2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, but that event was called off a few days ago anyway. She had also been scheduled to perform at the Jazz Aspen Festival in Snowmass, Colorado, and California’s BottleRock Napa Valley, both over Labor Day weekend, as well as twice during Texas’ Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

